Gray Elementary teacher brightens students’ day

Times are tough for many, including students who were out for spring break and were not able to return to school to reconnect with their peers and teachers due to school closures. One teacher saw how difficult it has been for her students and decided to reach out while still maintaining social distancing.
Gray Elementary teacher Brandy Hurtado conducted drive-by visits to let her students know how much she missed their smiling faces.
Hurtado said she has been teaching her students every day via Facetime since the school closure and could tell one of her students was upset.
“He looked at his mom and said he missed me and asked if I could come over to his house to see him,” she said. “I thought to myself, how can I adapt to everything going on around us and accommodate what he needs. I figured doing a drive-by visit I’d still be in my car and he’d be on his porch so we’d still be practicing social distancing, but I could still see him.”
Hurtado said one of Gray’s core values is students first, and the relationship with their students in her eyes is the most crucial tool teachers can have.
“A student is not going to respect or want to learn from somebody that they don’t feel is doing what’s in their best interest,” she said. “So I’m trying to keep a little bit of normalcy for my students, and just seeing them made their day and I know it made my day.”
She added that this gesture brought them out of their house and “changed things up for them a little bit,” and she could see the excitement on their faces.
Like many teachers across the nation, Hurtado had to adapt her teaching and curriculum for online learning.
“It was a little stressful. As educators we had to turn the educational world upside down overnight, but that’s kind of what we do on a daily basis,” she said. “We make a million decisions every second. We have a classroom full of students with all different types of needs, and one of them may come to us with a situation that we don’t know what to do with and we kind of have to think outside of the box, and that’s what a lot of us are doing right now. Not just us, but parents as well. We’re all learning new things and we’re going to be technology savvy before this is over.”
With the shelter-in-place order and uncertainty as to when or if students and teachers will return to school before the end of the academic year, Hurtado continues to video chat with her students every day and sets up a schedule with them so each one gets her undivided attention.
