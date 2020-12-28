A joint session of the United States Congress will convene on Jan. 6. The purpose of the gathering is to count and certify the Electoral College votes for our most recent presidential election.
After the typical election year, this procedural moment usually goes by overlooked and without dispute, only this year was anything but typical. There is a mountain of evidence pointing to wrongdoing and fraud in this year’s presidential contest.
For these reasons, I will object to the certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. I have also sent a letter to our Texas Senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, urging them to do the same.
The people of Texas voted decisively to give President Trump another four years in the White House. Every federally-elected Republican from our state should be with us in this fight.
The evidence of voter fraud, ballot mishandling, and the corruption of mail-in voting in multiple states constitutes grounds for a delay to certification of the vote.
It would be irresponsible for elected officials, sworn to abide by the Constitution, to allow such blatant violations of our electoral process to be swept under the rug. As much as the mainstream media and political establishment would like that to happen, the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump are right to demand an explanation.
Americans deserve a process they can have faith in, and it is our duty to ensure the integrity of our election is unwavering in the hearts and minds of the people. Ignoring overwhelming evidence of foul play and then telling people to have faith in an obviously illegitimate process erodes trust in our system.
I will object to certifying the Electoral College vote until a thorough, independent investigation can answer the extensive list of questions about what went wrong this November. I have called for this kind of investigation from Congress, the Department of Justice, and I have led the charge to create a special counsel inquiry.
The Washington Swamp knows if they allow any of those things to happen, they risk losing their preferred candidate. I will stay in this fight for as long as it takes to ensure our government oversight serves the needs of the American people and not those of the political establishment.
U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden serves Texas’ 5th Congressional District, which includes Mesquite.
