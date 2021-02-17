The second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has once again ended in acquittal, making him the first president to defeat impeachment twice and leaving congressional Democrats wondering what comes next. They are currently split as to whether they should take up the $2 trillion in government stimulus proposed by President Biden.
Over the past year, Congress has passed four major spending bills aimed at limiting the damage to our economy and healthcare system. Most of them have passed with support from both Democrats and Republicans. That won’t be the case this time.
The new proposal comes barely a month after Congress approved over $900 billion in similar coronavirus relief. That money hasn’t had a chance to reach the communities most severely affected by the pandemic. Nearly every Republican will oppose this bill, but it won’t matter.
Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have prepared a way to bypass the typical rules of Congress and pass this spending package on a strictly party-line vote. They are going to stack another $2 trillion onto our deficit, ignoring all concerns for the national debt held by the other half of the country.
They might have made this bill more bipartisan if they had been willing to spend less and give up some of the liberal proposals that have nothing to do with coronavirus. Increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour nationwide is not what we need to get through this crisis. But helping the country is not the real motivation for this legislation.
Democrats want to pass this bill so they can give President Biden credit for another round of wasteful stimulus checks. What they failed to learn over the past year is that the best stimulus check is a paycheck. If left-wing politicians want to garner support from the American people, they ought to look to Texas as an example.
Gov. Greg Abbott has kept our economy alive by allowing businesses to keep their doors open during the pandemic. That is the way we will revive our economy – not through government spending. Democrats in Washington would do well to learn that lesson.
