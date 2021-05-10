As a part of its Recovery Mesquite efforts to help the community move forward and onward from the impacts of the pandemic, the city of Mesquite continues the virtual Community Health Forum Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a focus on teen mental health and suicide prevention as a part of National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Join the webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85226339756 or phone (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location) US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592. The Webinar ID: 852 2633 9756
The forum will feature panelists:
- Shirley Weddle, long time Mesquite resident and after losing her only child Matthew to suicide in 2014 became a community liaison and Mental/brain health and suicide prevention awareness advocate.
- Kelly Smith, Mesquite Independent School District’s behavior specialist, has a master’s degree in clinical psychology, has worked in the field of psychology since 1982 and presents a variety of topics to various organizations including school districts, P.T.A.’s and churches.
- Dr. Cesar Alvarado who works at the Multicultural Recovery Center in Mesquite, as a psychiatric nurse practitioner for approximately seven years, and as an Associate Professor at Midwestern State University for the last four years, and as a Spanish-speaking nurse practitioner, works closely with the Latino population on behavioral and mental health issues in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.