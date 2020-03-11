Helping teachers grow

The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees received an effectiveness report on instructional technology during this month’s meeting from Executive Director of Instructional Technology Cara Jackson.
Jackson stated that four years ago they developed a technology plan that focused on transforming teacher and student behaviors in the classroom.
“In order to inspire and empower teachers to take ownership of these behaviors we had to adjust how we supported them. As our district made the shift to coaching, our team did as well,” she said.
Teachers and staff attended workshops, read books, practice and reflected, set goals and sought out feedback. They coached each other and have been coached in order to improve their skills.
“In our technology plan we identify the behaviors we want from teachers and students. We want them to connect learning to meaningful, real-world experiences; take risks throughout the learning process, improve products by creating multiple iterations, self-reflect, provide authentic feedback about their current level of understanding and take ownership of their growth; (and) make choices throughout their learning process,” Jackson said.
Vanston Middle School art teacher Megan Gowan spoke on how coaching has helped her as a teacher.
“Coaching has taught me to set small, weekly goals to attain my classroom vision quickly and efficiently. I look forward to meeting every week to reflect on my successes and to problem-solve the weak links. I finally had the support I needed as a teacher,” Gowan told the board. “At the beginning of the school year I could visualize what I wanted from my students, but I couldn’t figure out how to guide them to that point. Because of the coaching I received this year, my students have benefited greatly, they are increasingly independent artists that can choose their own mediums and artistic messages while hitting all required TEKS benchmarks.”
Gowan added that she hopes to pass what she has learned to other teachers.
Jackson also reported that the third annual Code, Play, Talk, Hackathon will be on April 4. The first year they held this event they had 70 teams from kindergarten to eighth grade. This year, there will be 144 teams from kindergarten to 12th grade participating.
