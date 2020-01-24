During this month’s Mesquite ISD regular board of trustees meeting the board approved Liz Felton as the new principal of Henrie Elementary.
Felton has spent her entire 15-year career in education in MISD. She began her career in 2004 at Price Elementary where she worked as a second- and third-grade teacher for seven years. She then served as testing coordinator for a total of five years – four years at Rugel Elementary and one year at Mackey Elementary.
From there, she moved to Thompson Elementary where she served in the role of assistant principal and has been there since 2016.
Felton earned her bachelor’s from West Texas A&M University and master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M University at Commerce.
“For the past 15 years I’ve been privileged to work with the best educators and the most amazing children … I think there are many things that make Mesquite a unique and wonderful place, but most of all it’s our dedication to our students and to each other,” she said. “There’s no such thing as other people’s children, and I’m so excited to get to work with the staff of Henrie Elementary to take care of our children.”
