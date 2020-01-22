Two Mesquite ISD high school teachers joined the ranks of Apple Corps during this month’s regular MISD regular school board meeting: Jeffrey Blackwell of Poteet High and Carol Kruckenberg of Mesquite Academy.
The Apple Corps program rewards excellence in teaching by honoring outstanding MISD teachers. Created in January 1990, this honorary program inducts two new teachers each month at the regular district meeting. They are nominated by their peers and approved by administration, and enjoy many forms of public recognition and appreciation each year.
Blackwell, a Poteet graduate, is an academic decathlon and speech and debate teacher and has spent his 15 years in education in MISD.
“Kids will speak volumes of what Jeff means to them, what his class has meant to them, why they are the person they are today and how his classes and how his relationship with them has helped develop that,” said Poteet Principal Taylor Morris.
Blackwell said his goal and aspiration was in the field of law and worked as a corporate litigation attorney in Dallas before moving into education. He explained that although he loved his clients and what he did, he felt something was missing and realized that was school.
Blackwell comes from a line of educators, following his mother and grandmother’s footsteps.
“Teaching was quite literally in my blood,” he said. “It’s not a career choice, it’s not something you do, it’s something that you are. Teachers are teachers from the moment they’re born until the day they die.”
Kruckenberg teaches IPC, chemistry and physics and has been in education for over 10 years, with seven of those being in MISD.
"Mrs. Kruckenberg exemplifies 'Excellence Always.' She documents in great detail the progress of the students in her classroom. By doing this she continues to help them set reachable goals,” said Mesquite Academy Principal Abram Joseph.
She’s also Mesquite Academy's 2018 Teacher of The Year and wants to be remembered "as a teacher who expected a lot from her students and believed that the students were completely capable.”
Prior to becoming an educator, Kruckenberg worked in manufacturing as an engineer and noticed that many people on the floor only had a high school diploma. She saw the “great disparity” in education and thought she could help at the high school level and provide students with more opportunities.
