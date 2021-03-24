All lanes of both northbound and southbound I-635 main lanes between Galloway Avenue and Oates Drive will be closed Saturday evening to perform a partial bridge demo.
Full closures of both Galloway Avenue and Oates Drive cross streets, as well as the eastbound Interstate 30 direct connector to northbound I-635 will also be required in addition to the main lane closures.
The schedule for the work is listed in detail below.
Beginning Saturday:
- (Closed Saturday at 8 p.m.) – All lanes of northbound and southbound I-635 between Galloway Avenue and Oates Drive.
Detour: Northbound I-635 main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using the exit prior to Galloway Avenue, to access the entrance ramp after Oates Drive. Southbound I-635 main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using the exit to Oates Drive (Exit 9A) and continue along the frontage road to access the entrance ramp past Galloway Avenue.
- (Closed Saturday at 8 p.m.) The eastbound I-30 direct connector to northbound I-635
DETOUR: Eastbound I-30 mainlane traffic will be detoured to use the exit to southbound I-635 (Exit 56C) to access Town East Boulevard, where drivers will U-turn to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635.
- (Closed Saturday at 7 p.m.) Both directions of Galloway Avenue and Oates Drive cross streets at I-635
DETOUR: All traffic for Galloway Avenue and Oates Drive cross streets at I- 635 will use the surrounding city streets to get around the closures: Oates Drive, La Prada Drive, Northwest Drive and Wooded Lake Drive.
Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 31996. They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or 635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit 635east.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.