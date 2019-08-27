Historic Mesquite celebrates 8 years of treasures

Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI) is gearing up for its 8th annual Treasures Barn Sale, the organization’s largest fundraiser.
“It’s amazing how the community supports us with this event,” Helen Ethridge, chairman, said. “Before the actual sale even starts, we have people donating to the sale and they are always so positive and gracious! We have a preview party, a vendors market on Saturday and then the regular sale Friday and Saturday. Last year we had a continuous crowd, although it was raining like crazy. People really seem to enjoy it.”
HMI board directors are accepting donations now for the barn sale – clothing, antiques, kitchen supplies, picture frames, etc. – anything you have no use for anymore (with the exception of televisions, VCRs, outdated electronics and undergarments). Already, some furniture and home décor have been secured. As a non-profit, the organization is able to give tax receipts to all donors.
“People can drop off their donations at the HMI office during the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,” Ethridge said. “But, just as we have in the past, board directors will be on hand Thursdays and Saturdays throughout September to personally greet you and accept your items.”
Drop-off schedule is 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Thursdays); 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Saturdays). All volunteers will be equipped with donation receipts.
The Treasures Barn Sale itself is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 11 and 12, at Lawrence Park, 711 E. Kearney St. The Barn Preview Party is planned from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 10, and will include food and drink, a silent auction, entertainment and first choice of the barn sale items. Only 100 tickets will be sold and must be purchased in advance. The cost is $20 each and go on sale Sept. 3.
Any craft vendor interested in joining us for our Saturday Vendor Market can download the application on the organization’s website, historicmesquite.org. Cost is $30 and is for the Saturday, Oct. 12, date only. For any questions about the vendor space, call the office for assistant vendor coordinator, Nancy Riley.
All proceeds from the barn sale will go towards the restoration of the New Hope Church and other buildings at the park, as well as for projects needing attention at the Florence Ranch Homestead.
For more information, call HMI at (972) 216-6468 or e-mail at corr@cityofmesquite.com.
