During this month’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a request for a historical marker to be placed at Mesquite High School by the Mesquite Historical Society.
Board President Elaine Whitlock said the Mesquite Historical Society’s president had reached out to her about the marker, and the request was to have it installed where the baseball fields are.
According to Historic Mesquite, Inc. the location of Mesquite High School, 300 E. Davis St., is already a Texas state historical marker.
“Founded in 1885, the Mesquite Community School served until the first building of the newly formed Mesquite Independent School District was completed on this site in 1902, beginning with 200 students. Through strong community support, a high school was erected in 1923 and accredited in 1924. In the late 1930s a new high school was completed and the George W. Carver School was opened for area African-American Students. The district was integrated in 1964. More buildings were acquired as needed. With an enrollment of 3,000 in 1997, Mesquite High School remains a focal point of public education in the area,” according to the city website.
Toyia Pointer, manager of Historic Preservation, said Historic Mesquite, Inc. submitted an application to the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for a subject marker at that site.
“It was the location of a Civilian Conservation Corp “CCC” Camp in the 1930s. CCC was a federal works project and they employed young men ages 16-25 to do land conservation projects across the country,” she stated in an email.
The THC reviews all marker requests throughout the state and will notify Historic Mesquite, Inc. sometime in the fall if their request has been approved.
