Every month during Mesquite ISD’s regular Board of Trustees meeting a paraprofessional in the district is chosen to be recognized for the outstanding job they do.
Paraprofessionals are those who work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored every month, each nominated by their peers.
This month’s STAR para and first paraprofessional honoree of 2020 is one of Hodges Elementary bilingual aides, Paula Garcia.
Hodges Principal Kim Broadway said Garcia has been working for MISD for about 12 years and was actually hired by MISD Board of Trustees President Elaine Whitlock. Prior to joining the MISD staff, she was a very active parent and was asked to joined the district.
“There are very few people that I have worked with during my time in Mesquite that even comes close to the energy that Mrs. Garcia has and the dedication,” Broadway said. “Every single student at that school is her kiddo, and she would do anything for them and works to make sure that they are very successful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.