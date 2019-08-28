Home is where the heart is: Local musician found her musical voice in Paris

Paige Lehmann is a local musician, often working behind the scene and better known for her latest project – Restore the Joy, in which she collaborated with another local artist, Mitch Mitchell. The duo also worked with three Mesquite ISD orchestra students on this album.
Lehmann is also a bit of a world traveler, and while in high school she had an opportunity few American teens do, she got to perform in cathedrals in Paris.
Where aboard did you live and for how long?
I lived in Paris for a year.
How did you decide on Paris?
It was actually random. I originally wanted to go down to the south of France but when I met my host mom on Skype I knew she was a good friend, like how you meet someone and you know they're going to be in your life forever. So once I met her it didn't matter where she was.
How old were you when you moved to Paris?
I was 23 going on 24 and had just graduated from Texas Tech University. I was living in Chicago at the time just because I wanted to go somewhere new, and my mom suggested I try being an au pair. I sent in all of my paperwork and used a middle man as a company; I used a company called GeoVisions. They pair host families with au pairs based on their profile. It's nice because if there are any issues at all you can contact the company; you're not just out there in deep water by yourself.
Are you fluent in French?
My host family rarely spoke French with me; I learned it outside of the home. My host mom says I'm fluent.
How old were you when you went abroad to sing?
I think I was 17, and this was the first time I met Paris. We were singing in cathedrals, that included Notre-Dame, (L'églis de) la Madeleine, which was very intricate acoustically. When you sing the reverb playing back is absolutely incredible, it was beautiful.
This was something that every three years the choir will go on a trip and you can choose to finance it yourself or find a way to finance it, and we would go abroad.
What sort of music did you perform in high school?
There were a lot of different time periods that we dipped into. My favorites were always things that were supposed to be sung in the cathedrals. Renaissance era (music) was always incredibly beautiful, but we sang a mixture. We had a lot of contemporary but we also had a lot of chorale pieces.
What was it like to be 17 and singing in Paris?
It was incredible. I distinctly remember one piece that we were singing, we were at La Madeleine and it was one of those life moments that you remember ever single detail. We were singing and a note reverb back to me and I was like oh my gosh, this is what music is supposed to sound like; this type of union and precision.
What about Paris spoke to you?
All of France has its own characteristics and every city has its own charm. What makes Paris incredible is that the history is literally stored in the stones. You can walk down the streets and see symbols on the walls and gates, and there's meaning to it. Everything is so intentional in that city and that's what makes it beautiful, whether it's history or art. Just the French culture in general is very attractive to me.
What was it like to be an au pair?
It's your job but you're also part of the family and living with them so your job as an au pair is to get into their culture and help bring their best things forward. You're around the kids a lot so you're learning how to be a parent in a lot of ways, and there are things that you agree with and there are things that you don't agree with.
I didn't know I could feel that much joy every single day of my life. I would wake up, my feet would hit the ground and I was excited to see my host family at the table every morning. I didn't know I could love a family outside of my own family so hard; I see them and my heart's exploding. I miss them every single day.
And playing with the kids, learning their personalities and seeing them grow was really fun.
What are some of your favorite memories when you were there?
My favorite memories started showing up whenever I got back. Every single night I was dreaming about my host family. I didn't realize how much they had influenced my life because every night for about seven months I was dreaming about being in their kitchen, having coffee with my host mom, or talking to my host dad and it still happens sometimes. I think maybe I miss them more than France. That was one of my favorite parts, getting to know them.
My favorite part also was learning about the lord from a French perspective. I went on a pilgrimage that completely changed my life and that was the time that I really remet Jesus through a different language, which I didn't know would be so amazing.
Learning a new language was amazing and realizing after a 100 pages of a book that I was reading in French, that was pretty cool.
What are you up to now?
I finished Restore the Joy back in March so that was very much a dream come true, completing an album and it was better than what I thought it could be of working with high school students and being able to work on that level.
Now, I'm still writing a lot of music and developing and learning things from the back stage aspect, and hoping to find a way back to France, but still enjoying Mesquite.
What's something not many people know about you?
I hear music in color, it's called synesthesia. I use “color palettes” whenever I’m writing music. Each song on Restore the Joy (for example) has a certain set of “color tones” specifically used for each song. Each piece of music I hear has colors and textures which makes “watching” music extremely fun. Some music has the consistency of ink blots while others sound like watercolors, and others sound like silk. Music is a highly visual experience for me and has been for years. I believe a lot of musicians and artists experience this without talking about it.
Where do you hope to see yourself in about 10 years?
I really want to write music to be sung in cathedrals. I would love to see a modernization of choir music in a way that is meant to be sung in big cathedrals like I experienced and also in a way that is accessible to all people. I feel that a lot of music, especially in the classical world, gets such a bad rep. I think having a modernization of that would be amazing and I would love to do that in France.
