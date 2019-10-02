Honoring Mesquite ISD’s heroes

It’s that time of year, Mesquite ISD will honor alumni who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military with a special video presentation at specific football games. If you would like to participate, send only one photo of the MISD alumni to be honored. Make sure only the honoree is in the photo. A photo of the honoree in uniform is preferred. Along with the photo, send full first and last name, high school attended, year graduated and branch of the military. All photos and information should be emailed to Reid Blackwell at jblackwell2@mesquiteisd.org by Oct. 4.
The photos will be compiled into a video montage to be played during the pre-game activities. The schedule is listed below:
North Mesquite High School vs. Longview on Oct. 25
West Mesquite vs. Sherman on Nov. 1
Horn High vs. North Mesquite on Nov. 1
Poteet vs. McKinney North on Nov. 8
Mesquite High vs. Longview on Nov. 8
Along with a clear photo, preferably a headshot in uniform or something similar, of the active duty members, please indicate:
- Name
- High school attended
- Year they graduated
Note: this is for new submissions only. If you have already submitted photos in the past, please do not submit again. They will be included in this year’s video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.