Honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mesquite hosted its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and community celebration this past Saturday. The activities were a partnership between the City of Mesquite and the Mesquite NAACP. The celebration was highlighted by the candle lighting ceremony and benediction by Pastor Reginald Jefferson, Mayor Bruce Archer and Henry L. Brown. The Keynote Speaker was Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.
The parade features various displays and bands, and a route that included Downtown Mesquite. The community celebration was held at the Mesquite Arts Center.
The Master of Ceremony Opening Remarks was by Pastor Morris Jackson.
The program of music, dance and speeches include the mayoral address by Mayor Bruce Archer, the Black National Anthem sung by the Adult Community Choir, a song by the Youth Community Choir, praise dance, remarks from community and faith leaders, performances by Mesquite ISD students, and more.
