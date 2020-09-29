Kaylan Dixon Smith, a graduate of John Horn High School who also attended Berry Middle School and B.J. Smith and Rutherford elementary schools, recently gave back to Mesquite ISD in a big way.
Smith, the Raise Your Hand Texas regional advocacy director of Dallas County, joined all five high school PTAs and paid for a Golden Angel membership that represents campuses that need extra support.
Raise Your Hand Texas is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that supports policy and programs that support Texas public schools.
“My job is to connect with districts, parents, staff and community members and see how I can support them and public schools,” she said. “I’m a Mesquite girl at heart; I had to support Mesquite schools.”
Smith, a former kindergarten and second-grade teacher, went through Mesquite ISD’s teaching preparation program in high school now known as Ready Set Teach.
“I was a teacher’s assistant, and it helped foster my love for education,” she said.
To find out more about PTA membership in Mesquite ISD, contact Kim Bingham at kbingham@mesquiteisd.org.
