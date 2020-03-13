Hunger is a reality for many Americans, and for some students school is often the only place where they can depend on a nutritious meal.
According to the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), over 30 million children nationwide participated in NSLP, a federally assisted meal program operating in public and nonprofit private schools, as well as residential child care institutions.
During the 2018-19 school year, Mesquite ISD had 79 percent of its students take advantage of their free and reduced lunch program.
To address this issue, The PepsiCo Foundation partnered with nonprofit GENYOUth to provide grants that will enable 45 schools to place mobile “grab-n-go” breakfast carts to help schools deliver a breakfast that meets USDA nutrition standards and provide students with a variety of fresh fruit, whole grains and more, according to a press release.
Nine schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are receiving these carts; two of them are Mesquite ISD’s own John Horn High School and Kimball Elementary.
According to the release, funding for the carts and meal was the result of a PepsiCo employee challenge called Ready, Step, Move…Give! Organized by PepsiCo's wellbeing program, Healthy Living, PepsiCo employees took more than 8 billion steps in 2019, exceeding a company goal of 7.5 billion. Since 2017, Ready, Step, Move…Give! has raised funds for more than 15 million meals for students around the world.
"PepsiCo and our employees are committed to addressing food insecurity on a global scale - a pressing issue that directly impacts communities in every corner of the world," PepsiCo Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Ronald Schellekens said. "Expanding access to nutritious food is a critical part of our fight against hunger, and I'm proud that our employees' hard work and volunteerism delivered millions of meals and essential nutrition this year, enabling students, families and communities to thrive."
"School breakfast is a lifeline for millions of students, and as an important part of their day as history, math or science," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth. "We are grateful for the long-standing support and volunteerism of PepsiCo employees in taking strides, for many years, with GENYOUth to create healthier school communities, especially where their own employees work and live."
