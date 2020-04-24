There have been several reports across the country in the drop in emergency room visits, and Dallas Regional Medical Center is seeing the same.
According to DRMC staff, recent trends suggest patients aren't seeking care for emergencies, and delays in diagnosis are leading to poor outcomes. This may be connected to the stay-at-home orders, but these orders make exceptions for those in need of emergency medical treatments.
Dallas Regional staff emphasized the importance of people recognizing and take seriously the signs and symptoms of a medical emergency. Those experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke, such as chest pain or sudden muscle weakness, should still call 911 or visit the emergency room immediately.
People with mild flu-like symptoms are urged to consult with their primary care physician while taking precautions to self-isolate and limit contact with family members while at home. If symptoms worsen, however, they should visit an emergency room as soon as possible.
“Our Emergency Department remains open, safe and ready to serve patients and our community, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said DRMC CEO Glenda Matchett. “We are well prepared to handle non-COVID emergencies, as well as an influx of potential COVID-19 cases, and are following all state, local and federal guidelines to safeguard our staff and other patients from exposure.”
"We really want people to understand we're here for them. Delaying a serious medical problem only makes it harder to treat and more dangerous for the patient. Let us take care of you,” she continued.
Dallas Regional is a designated trauma center, an accredited chest pain center, a primary stroke center, and received the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus Achievement.
