Hundreds of individuals participated in Mesquite’s Equality is a Human Right march June 6.
Mesquite resident Drasia Darrough was among the many who took on the blistering Texas summer heat for the march.
“The civil rights movement was over almost 70 years ago and it sucks that we're still in the same predicament. I wasn't alive back then so my voice wasn't heard, so now that I'm alive I want my voice to be heard,” she said.
“Of course all lives matter,” Darrough said of the Black Lives Matter movement. “We're just saying that black ones are in jeopardy right now due to police brutality and systematic racism."
She added that some of the best ways allies can help aside from protesting is to donate to the cause and support black-owned businesses.
Darrough’s friend Samantha Pacheco said people can educate themselves on racial issues as well.
"Put yourself and your colleagues in your friends' and family's shoes that are black and hear what they have to say because there are so many things that go in in this world that a lot of us don't experience that they do,” Pacheco said.
The march began in front of Mesquite High School, and as marchers took to the streets they chanted “I can’t breathe,” “No justice, no peace," “We are one,” and called out the names of the lives lost due to police brutality as they made their way to City Lake Park.
Several special guests spoke on racial issues, including current and former Mesquite ISD students, teachers and Mesquite High School Principal Gerald Sarpy.
"Across the country, across the world, thousands of people of all races, of all beliefs and backgrounds are joining their voices to decry the horrors of racism that we see every day. The latest manifestation, the video murder of George Floyd, has pricked our hearts to action and support that we've never seen before,” Sarpy said. "I come to you as a Christian, as a husband, as a father, as a friend and an educator. It is through these lenses that I speak with you and specifically our youth today about unity and peace.”
“Unity and peace are obviously the goals of any group of people, but if unity and peace are expected to be built on a foundation that accepts wrong and overlooks oppression, then it is the type of unity and peace built on shifting sand and it makes a mockery of those values,” he continued. “Let's be clear about what unity is and what it is not. Unity is not blind silent devotion. Unity is not mindless uniformity. Unity does not crush the spirits of individualism and uniqueness, (George) Orwell and (Ray) Bradbury taught us that. Unity is characterized by people with a shared purpose and direction – a shared vision."
Sarpy quoted Psalm 133 from the Bible and added, "As we apply these thoughts to the fight against racial inequality we must be united in mind and effort to ensure that the promises that our country's forefathers, that all men are created and treated equally, are truly realized."
He also spoke on the difference between peacemaking and peacekeeping.
"A peacekeeper avoids conflict and tension and excuses the wrongs of status quo to maintain the facade of peace. But as Kaitlin Garrison says, 'a peacemaker is resolved to endure the outer and inner turmoil in order to establish peace,’” said Sarpy.
"Peacemaking requires engaging in the hard conversations and through the tension with grace to achieve necessary change,” he continued. “Peacekeepers excuse the scourge of slavery. Peacemakers abolish slavery. Peacekeepers urge blacks to be content with the small pre-Civil Rights progress made and not rock the boat. Peacemakers influenced lawmakers in the country to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Peacekeepers say, 'Let's move on, we've talked enough about racism, but peacemakers simply say 'Enough is enough.'”
Sarpy went on to say, “be not conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your minds. Equip yourselves by reading and learning and practicing to stand against racism. Don't be content with winning the argument, win the person. Don't be confused, this is not a Republican or Democratic issue, this is not a black or white issue, this is a right or wrong issue."
