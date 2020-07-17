I-30 mainlane closures at Galloway Ave. to perform bridge work

The eastbound I-30 mainlanes at Galloway Avenue will be closed for a portion of this weekend (July 18-19) and the westbound lanes of I-30 at Galloway Avenue will be closed for a portion of next weekend (July 25-26) to perform bridge work for the 635 East Project. Full closures of Galloway Avenue at I-30 and certain I-30/I-635 direct connectors will also be required in addition to the mainlane closures.
A video has been produced by the project team to help the public better understand the upcoming work and detour routes associated with the closures for each weekend.
The scheduled closures and detours planned for each weekend are as follows:
PART 1
Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. through 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19
*Detour descriptions will begin at the 1:03 mark in the video (Refer to Attachment 1)
The following closures will be required during the above listed dates and times:
- All lanes of eastbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue
- DETOUR: Eastbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using Exit 56A prior to Gus Thomasson Road
- Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30
- DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway
- The northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30
- DETOUR: Northbound I-635 drivers will still use Exit 8B (toward Texarkana) to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp
- The southbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30
- DETOUR: Southbound I-635 drivers will use Exit 7B and the U-turn lane at Town East Boulevard to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp
Click here for detour exhibits associated with Part 1.
PART 2
Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. through 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26
*Detour descriptions will begin at the 3:52 mark in the video (Refer to Attachment 2)
The following closures will be required during the above listed dates and times:
- All lanes of westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue
- DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using Exit 57 at Northwest Drive
- Northbound Galloway Avenue at I-30
- DETOUR: Northbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and the westbound I-30 frontage road to head back to Galloway
- Southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30
- DETOUR: Southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will head west on Oates Drive and south on Gus Thomasson Road to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road, that will lead them back to Galloway
- The westbound I-30 direct connector to northbound I-635
- DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will use Exit 57 and the westbound I-30 frontage road. From there, drivers will head north on Galloway Avenue toward the I-635 intersection to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635
- The westbound I-30 direct connector to southbound I-635
- DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will use Exit 57 and the westbound I-30 frontage road. From there, drivers will head north on Galloway Avenue toward Oates Drive, where they can turn right to use the entrance ramp to southbound I-635
Click here for detour exhibits associated with Part 2.
Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 31996. They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.