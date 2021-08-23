All lanes of eastbound I-30 near the I-635 interchange will be closed Thursday evening to perform bridge work.
Closures of certain direct connectors and all lanes of Galloway Avenue over I-30 will also be required, in addition to the main lane closure.
The following will be closed overnight Thursday and restored by 5 a.m. on
Friday.
• All lanes of eastbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and
Galloway Avenue will be closed at 10p.m.
DETOUR: Eastbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Gus
Thomasson Road, Galloway Avenue and Northwest Drive (Exit 56A). Drivers will remain on
the frontage road and will access eastbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after the
Galloway Avenue intersection.
• The direct connector from northbound I-635 to eastbound I-30
(Exit 56B) will close at 10p.m.
DETOUR: Northbound I-635 drivers will use the exit ramp to Oates Drive (Exit 9A),
turning left on Oates Drive to access the entrance ramp to southbound I-635. From the
southbound I-635 main lanes, drivers may take the exit to eastbound I-30.
• Westbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane at 9p.m. between Galloway
Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road.
• All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 will be closed at 9 p.m.
DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes
Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway.
Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected
delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen
circumstances.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by
signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 1-833-499-6353 (1-833-HWY635E). They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link:
https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
For additional information related to the 635 East Project, residents can visit www.635east.com.
The 635 East Project is a $1.7 billion design-build operation owned and managed by the Texas
Department of Transportation. The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve mobility, operations
and safety on Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a main lane
in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor and reconstruction of the
interchange at I-635 and I-30. Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion
date of late 2024. The 635 East Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative
(www.texasclearlanes.com) by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.
About the Texas Department of Transportation
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of
road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. TxDOT and its
12,000 employees are committed to working with others to provide safe and reliable
transportation solutions for Texas by maintaining a safe system, addressing congestion,
connecting Texas communities, and being a Best-in-Class state agency. Find out more at
www.txdot.gov. “Like” TxDOT on Facebook (www.facebook.com/txdot) and follow us on Twitter
(www.twitter.com/TxDOTDallasPIO).
