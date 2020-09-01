At about 5:03 a.m. today, Mesquite Police officers responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of eastbound IH-30. The two-vehicle accident was between a semi-truck and a sedan, resulting in one death.
“Investigation revealed at a 2003 Infinity struck the trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Kenworth truck tractor,” stated Police Chief Charles Cato in a press release. “The impact caused the Infiniti to ride underneath the trailer.”
The Mesquite Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the Infiniti as deceased.
Police stated that the identity of the driver of the Infiniti is being withheld pending notification of family. The driver of the 18-wheeler is said to be Serge Bruno, 62 of Palm Springs, Florida.
According to the press release, this is the 12th fatality crash of 2020, resulting in 12 deaths. This same period in 2019 had seven fatality crashes resulting in seven deaths.
Police stated that this investigation is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.