At about 5:03 a.m. today, Mesquite Police officers responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of eastbound IH-30. The two-vehicle accident was between a semi-truck and a sedan, resulting in one death.

“Investigation revealed at a 2003 Infinity struck the trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Kenworth truck tractor,” stated Police Chief Charles Cato in a press release. “The impact caused the Infiniti to ride underneath the trailer.”

The Mesquite Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the Infiniti as deceased.

Police stated that the identity of the driver of the Infiniti is being withheld pending notification of family. The driver of the 18-wheeler is said to be Serge Bruno, 62 of Palm Springs, Florida.

According to the press release, this is the 12th fatality crash of 2020, resulting in 12 deaths. This same period in 2019 had seven fatality crashes resulting in seven deaths.

Police stated that this investigation is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit.

