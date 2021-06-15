Homes in Iron Horse village are expected to go vertical as Centurion American Development Group sells lots to homebuilding companies.
The development will consist of townhomes, patio homes and urban homes as well as an area for restaurants and retail and an entertainment area.
“Building 336 homes right next to Mesquite Arena right off 635 – it's probably one of the best developments in Mesquite in the last 10 years,” Trevor Kollinger, finance and development manager with Centurion said. “It’s going to be a very beautiful development right there.”
Of the 336 homes to be built, D. R. Horton plans to build 198 townhomes. While they will have their own lots, the buildings will be attached. DN Homebuilders plans to build 90 patio homes, which will be detached homes with a 40-foot lot. Mattamy Homes will build urban homes, which will be a three-story detached home on their own lots with space between each one.
“The single-family component was all one phase,” Kollinger said. “We are selling lots to homebuilders, so they'll go vertical. The 336 homes are all able to be built right now. The infrastructure's all in.”
The total development will be composed of 130,000 square feet with 336 lots designated for residential use and 30,000 square feet designated for commercial use.
The residential and commercial areas will be separated by a man-made pond and creek. Restaurants will have a patio feature overlooking the pond area. The retail is expected to host a variety of local businesses with some larger brands as well.
“We’ll hopefully have mom and pop shops, ice cream shops, neighborhood services, right there in that 30,000 square-feet,” Kollinger said. “Centurion also plans to bring in one or two well-known restaurants to lease up the space.”
The additional space will be dedicated to an entertainment space for main attractions in the area.
“We're talking to other places about entertainment spaces, a large, big-box, maybe some office buildings or a hotel if we can,” Kollinger said.
To help with retail leasing, Centurion American Development partnered with the Weitzman Group – a Dallas-based provider of retail real estate services.
“We've sold two tracks off Scyene. One of them is a car wash that is considered the best car wash in Texas, and the other is for a 7-Eleven and some type of restaurant,” Kollinger said.
Centurion is expected to break ground on its retail development in August.
