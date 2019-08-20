Longtime community leader and small business owner Jennifer Vidler announced her campaign in downtown Mesquite on Sunday for Place 3 on the Mesquite City Council.
“As I’ve talked with the families and small business owners in District 3, there is a troubling concern that comes up repeatedly – they feel ignored by the incumbent councilman,” Vidler said. “As a wife, mother and grandmother who raised a family in Mesquite, I believe every neighborhood deserves the chance to prosper, and that starts with personal, one-on-one attention from leaders on our City Council.”
“Not one single family should feel forgotten by their councilman,” she added. “That’s why I’ll work to be on a first-name basis with residents of District 3. This is the only way to lead for a safer and prosperous Mesquite.”
According to a press release, Vidler has a 30-year history of serving Mesquite families, volunteering countless hours to help the city and schools. Her leadership includes improving development standards while serving on the Planning & Zoning Commission, helping low-income families with Mesquite Social Services, and revitalizing historic downtown as a member of the Mesquite Downtown Advisory Board.
If elected, one of her primary goals will be improving the quality of life in District 3. She will focus on improving the roads so residents can more easily get to work or medical care, strengthen Mesquite’s police and fire services, and use her business experience to attract new jobs and economic growth, the press release states.
The release states Mesquite is one of the few large cities that does not have ethics policies in place to punish elected officials who violate the public trust. Vidler wants to enact tough ethics reforms that reduce the influence of special interests, force council members to disclose conflicts of interests and enforce harsh penalties on dishonest politicians who use their position for financial gain.
Vidler has been endorsed by:
Former Mesquite Mayor George Venner, former councilwoman Shirley Roberts and Lloyd Roberts, former councilman Bill Porter and DK Porter, former councilman Dennis Tarpley and Beth Tarpley, former councilman Jerry Dittman, former Deputy City Manager Retired Lt. Colonel Tom Palmer, former Director of Economic Development George Rice and Bennye Rice, retired Mesquite police and DPS officers Roger and Debra Barringer.
Vidler and her husband, Wayne, made their home, built a business, raised three sons and attend church in Mesquite. To learn more about Vidler, visit jennifervidlerformesquite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.