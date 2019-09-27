The culinary students from John Horn High School represented their school and Mesquite ISD along with Lewisville ISD students at the AT&T stadium for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins game day on Sept. 22.
The first- and second-place winners in the 2019 Taste of the Cowboys youth cooking competition got the opportunity to cook for fans during the game.
It began in May when five high school culinary teams competed along with the Dallas Cowboys players’ team at The Star in Frisco as part of the Taste of the Cowboys Challenge, presented by Dairy MAX and supported by Legends and Albertsons Tom Thumb.
The Horn culinary team took first place with The Colony High School team coming in second. Both team hosted a Celebrity Chef station in the Main Club North and Main Club South on game day.
“I really enjoyed seeing my students shine and witnessing all their hard work come to fruition in a commercial kitchen setting. I am beyond proud of them," said instructor Amy Petrawski.
According to a press release, part of their prize in the competition was to get the special experience of hosting and providing flavors for fans during the 2019 NFL season.
The stations are part of Legends at AT&T Stadium’s annual Celebrity Chef program where premier local visiting chefs are invited to serve their signature recipes for fans each Dallas Cowboys home game day. Recent visiting chefs include Kent Rathbun and John Tesar.
“Cooking at the Cowboy’s game was an amazing, phenomenal experience and really opened my eyes about different careers in the food service industry," said student chef Kenedy Evans.
Making up the Horn culinary team are student chefs Kenedy Evans, Liliana Hernandez, Tajae Randall, led by instructor Amy Petrawski. The team served smothered chicken on a biscuit with spinach cream sauce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.