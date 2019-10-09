John Kline Band Night honors retired fine arts director

On Sept. 30, Mesquite ISD held its first John Kline Band Night, featuring performances by all nine middle school bands and all five high school marching bands.
This event also gave middle school students an opportunity to watch the high school marching bands they could one day be part of in action.
This special band event was named to honor retired MISD Fine Arts Director John Kline, who retired in 2013 after over 40 years of service to the staff and students of MISD.
“John Kline’s dedication to Mesquite and students and staff has had a lasting impact. He hired many young teachers, mentored them, and they stayed because of the support he provided them,” Fine Arts Director Steve Andre said.
Kline was the recipient of the 2017 Lifetime Administrator Achievement Award by The Texas Bandmasters Association. Aside from serving as director of fine arts from 1995 to 2013, he also served as band director for 23 years.
