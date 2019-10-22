Kaufman County Improvements

On Nov. 5, Kaufman County voters will decide on a bond issue to fund transportation projects and new county facilities. The transportation improvements include county road improvements, reducing congestion on State highways, and local intersection safety improvements. The facility improvements include a new Justice Center, renovations to the courthouse, and a new Emergency Services Center in the rapidly growing Northern part of the County.
Kaufman County Commissioners have spent the past year listening to the input of residents and businesses to identify your transportation and facility needs. They have selected projects throughout the county with the goals of safety, providing services, reducing congestion and more importantly, providing funding for local roads within each precinct.
As you review the information, we invite you to learn more about the proposed projects included in the 2019 bond program by exploring this website. Please begin by selecting the precinct where you live on the map at right.
Early voting is available Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For more information, visit kaufmancountybond.com.
