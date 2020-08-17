Every summer, from June through October, members of the Keep Mesquite Beautiful (KMB) Landscape Committee select up to five residences within the city limits of Mesquite to receive the Yard of the Month Award.
Congratulations to the Keep Mesquite Beautiful July Yard of the Month Winners: Wayne Dennis, Fred and Debbie Bayer, and Bobby Shires.
Winners are chosen based on the following criteria:
- The property has no visible code violations.
- The property is one of the most aesthetically pleasing in the area.
- Properties may be nominated by the property owner or other party.
- Judging will occur during the period of the last week of the month to the first week of the new month.
- Recipients of the award receive a sign to place on the property for up to a 30-day period. This sign recognizes their efforts in beautifying the city.
- Recipients receive a certificate signed by the mayor and the KMB chairman of the board.
For more information on the Yard of the Month program and to nominate a yard, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/YardoftheMonth.
