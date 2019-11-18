KidsQuest playground opening celebration

Mesquite’s KidsQuest Playground located at Debusk Park, 1625 Gross Road, will reopen with a celebration scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An opportunity for the community to be involved in completing the playground will be incorporated into the opening day. From 10 to 11:30 a.m., volunteers are invited to assist with installing personalized pickets and completing the landscaping. The opening ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. followed by a free lunch beginning at 12:30 p.m. Festivities will conclude at 2 p.m. and the playground will officially open for play. For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-216-6260.
“The City is committed to keeping the character and setting of the original playground and a successful transition to the next generation of this playground was a priority. The new equipment will be all-inclusive, incorporating play features for all abilities, including special needs. The natural setting and large shade trees have been preserved and integrated into the new playground, creating a unique play experience. These features will provide residents with an exciting, state of the art destination for play,” said Elizabeth Harrell, director of Parks and Recreation.
Harrell added that in addition to the playground replacement, this project also included renovation of the existing picnic pavilion and the construction of a new 50-space parking lot.
The public’s input received during the planning stages for the new playground conveyed the importance of including the history and legacy of the original playground into the next generation. This request was honored by incorporating personalized fence pickets into the new design. These new personalized pickets will be available for purchase at the opening event for $25 each. And for those who had a personalized fence picket installed during the original construction, their pickets will be available for pick-up during the celebration.
