Since the opening of KidsQuest Playground at Debusk Park on October 30, 1994, the unique design and convenient location has made it the City of Mesquite’s most popular playground. The park was constructed with help of the community, and the wood timber structure has provided Mesquite residents with a fun and exciting place to play for nearly 25 years. After many years of use, the structure has deteriorated beyond repair and needs to be replaced. To continue the legacy, the new playground design will once again be something unique to Mesquite with activities for all ages and abilities.
The city is committed to keeping the character and setting of the original playground and a successful transition to the next generation of this playground is a priority. The new equipment will be all-inclusive, incorporating play features for all abilities, including special needs. The natural setting and large shade trees will be preserved and integrated into the new playground, creating a unique play experience. To signify the importance of this beloved playground, the new and improved version will be known as “KidsQuest 2.0”. In addition to the playground replacement, this project also includes renovation of the existing picnic pavilion and the construction of a new 50 space parking lot. These features will provide residents with an exciting, state of the art destination for play.
To commemorate the end of the current park’s memorable era, a “Last Play” event has been scheduled for Saturday, August 10, from 1-3 p.m. at KidsQuest. This event is being offered to provide one last opportunity to play on this historical and well-loved playground before it is transformed into the next generation. Kona Ice will also be there to help celebrate with free shaved ice. For those who had a personalized fence picket installed during the original build, this event will provide an opportunity to pick up your picket. For those unable to attend, pickets will be preserved and available for pick-up at a later date.
With the release of a Master Plan, the public is invited to provide any input or comments that may be used to help guide the last phase of the project. Please share your feedback directly with the Park Project Manager, Bob Blankenship, at rblanken@cityofmesquite.com or by calling 972-216-6413.
