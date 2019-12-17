Kimbrough registrar named paraprofessional of the month

Every month during Mesquite ISD’s regular Board of Trustees meeting a paraprofessional in the district is chosen to be recognized for the outstanding job they do.
Paraprofessionals are those who work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored each month, each nominated by their peers.
This month Kimbrough Middle School registrar KC Jones was named the STAR para.
“She means so much not only to our campus but to our community,” Kimbrough Principal Chris Brott said. “She’s genuine, sincere, and she works extremely hard for our students and our staff, preparing, working countless hours to take care of things and to really help us in all that we do to try to be successful and to help our kids.”
According to the Mesquite Educational Paraprofessional Association, Jones has been with MISD since Kimbrough opened 26 years ago. She began her career as a volunteer in the cafeteria and teacher workroom.
