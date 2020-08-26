Landing a job during COVID

When COVID-19 hit the United States and businesses began closing down due to local orders, many Americans found themselves without a job.
Mesquite resident Marvin Arts is a local career coach who has been offering free job readiness webinars during the pandemic to help people get back on their feet.
Arts began his resume writing business in 2012 because of the challenges that he faced during his own job search.
“I was having a hard time breaking into the HR field, and come to find out I had a horrible resume,” he said. “I had an acquaintance I knew from an HR organization take a look at my resume, and she told me that my resume was the problem. We worked together on fixing it, and at that point, I knew I wanted to be a resume writer.”
After revamping his own resume he was able to land his first human resource position in 2012 and has been working in various HR roles ever since.
“I use my insider knowledge on the recruiting and hiring process to provide my clients with expert advice,” Arts said.
He offers one-on-one career coaching, interview prep and LinkedIn profile transformation, as well as job search training courses and webinars that allow his clients to learn on their own about how to market themselves and current job market trends.
Like many people, Arts has had to change the way he does things as a result of the pandemic. He shifted from in-person classes and coaching sessions to online services.
“I have increased the number of free webinars that I offer because so many people are out of work. I usually offer courses on a bi-weekly basis,” Arts said. “My webinar topics include resume writing, how to use LinkedIn for job leads and conducting a successful job search during the coronavirus pandemic. I want to do my part by making my services accessible during a time when people need them the most.”
He noted that there has been a significant increase since the pandemic. Prior to COVID, he would take three to five clients per week. Since the pandemic, he has seen a doubling in requests and in some cases, triple.
“I have started to see an increase in recent college graduates reaching out to me for my services. I recently wrote a blog on my website about the impact COVID has had on the 2020 graduates,” Arts said. “They are a group that is less experienced and need help navigating the job market during this pandemic.”
Arts stated his advice for job searchers hasn’t changed much, but he finds himself telling clients that they have to be more organized during this time.
“I tell them to keep track of job search-related tasks and that they consistently follow-up. In the past, I would tell my clients to research things such as pay, benefits, company culture and leadership,” he said. “In addition to those areas, I ask them to look at company news more. Have those companies laid off any of their workforce or cut implemented a hiring freeze? Unfortunately, those are things job seekers must research during these challenging times. I don't want my clients to be put in a position to where they are possibly conducting another job search a few months after starting a new job.”
To find out more about Arts’ services or to contact him for assistance, visit getnoticedresumesandmore.com.
