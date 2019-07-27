The city of Mesquite hosted a Town Hall Tuesday on July 16 to educate the public on city budget and operations, followed by a fun, interactive experience.
“This year the council has revised their priorities and have taken the information from the citizen survey and try to center around about six priorities for our community,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley. “These came from citizens, these are directly from our citizen survey and other input that we’ve received.”
Those priorities are a safe community, attractive neighborhoods, improved transportation and mobility, vibrant economy, high performing/transparent government and quality recreation and culture.
City staff went over how the city works, how budget is developed and what the impact is to citizens.
Finance Director Debbie Mol said city services are a return in an investment that residents make as a citizen and property owner. They make investments into the city through property taxes, sales taxes and user fees such as garbage collection and recreation fees.
She said that less than 30 percent of property taxes go to the city – 25.2 percent – while 52.2 percent goes to Mesquite ISD, 9.6 percent goes to the hospital district, 8.7 percent goes to the county and 4.3 percent goes to the Dallas County Community College District.
“A lot of the time when citizens get their property tax bill they think it’s all for the city, and it’s really not. Only 25 percent comes into the city to run the vital city services that you need as a citizen of Mesquite,” Mol said.
The Dallas Central Appraisal District sets the appraised value of each home in Dallas County. Each home is reviewed at least every three years to determine if that value is accurate, using market value and taxable value.
“The city of Mesquite and the council have not raised the tax rate as far as maintenance and operations, running the city day-to-day; they have not raised that part of the tax rate since 2008,” she said.
The city has many funds that it budgets for and they provide different things. The General Fund is where the majority of city services are funded.
“The city’s total budget for all funds is over $250 million, the General Fund itself is more than half of that, around $125-$130 million,” she said.
Fire and police make up 54 percent of the general fund operations.
To learn more about city budgets and operations, watch the full Town Hall meeting at cityofmesquite.com/1371/watch-city-council-meetings.
