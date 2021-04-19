After 50 years in business at Town East Mall, Sears Town East closed their doors today.
The Town East store, once a $55 million dollar business in the early 90s, has fallen victim to systematic closings of Sears stores all across the United States.
Sears does not publish an official count of remaining stores, however, Forbes magazine estimated in a recent article that there are only 30 Sears stores operating in the United States after the most recent round of closings that included the Town East store.
Sears was the largest retailer in the United States through the 1980s. After being surpassed in sales volume by Walmart and Kmart in the 1990s, the company began a slow decline in sales revenue and profits. Soon afterward, Sears went through a merger with Kmart and a bankruptcy and ended up in the situation it is in today.
The Sears store in Town East was unique in several ways. First, because it was what Sears called an “A” line store, which was the largest type of Sears store, and was the closest full-line Sears store to most of the population of East Texas, the store had particularly strong appliance and lawn and garden sales. East Texans came to the store with cash in hand to buy mowers and tractors and sales were high because the merchandise did not have to be ordered – it was in stock. This gave the Town East store a unique advantage over other retailers in the area.
Many past employees of Sears Town East look fondly on their time working at the store. For some, it was their first real job and they felt that their time there was as part of a family. This family feeling is so strong that there is a group on Facebook for “Sears Employees at Town East Mall – 1970s – 1990s.” Past employees were saddened as they visited the store for the last time over the past weeks, remembering fondly their time working at Sears.
Although shopping in stores like Sears is transitioning to online retailers like Amazon, many customers and previous employees will never forget the unique experience of shopping at the store which at one time had the slogan “Sears Has Everything.”
Chance Mixson,
Mesquite
