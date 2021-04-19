International Parental Alienation Awareness Day is quickly approaching on April 25. Parental alienation is a tactic used by one parent to undermine or destroy the child's love, attachment, and relationship with the other parent. Psychologists have labeled parental alienation as a form of child abuse.
Many parents can, and do, manipulate their children, especially after separation or divorce, in such a way that the children refuse to have a relationship with the other parent. The parent who is rejected often suffers greatly from the grief of losing their children. These are good parents who had loving relationships with their children before the divorce. The problem, thus far, has not been sufficiently recognized in court. Leaving the alienated parent with a sense of helplessness as they are unable to protect their children from manipulation and mental abuse of the alienating parent.
Texas is trying to take steps to reduce parental alienation with the introduction of House Bill 803 for equal and shared parenting. This bill will provide children equal time with both stable and loving parents. It gives Texas children the right to continue to spend quality time with both of their parents after separation or divorce. This is something our children deserve. It also makes us, as parents, wonder why Representative Neave who sits as the chairwoman on the Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee hasn’t brought this life changing bill up for a vote.
Marcos Jaramillo,
Mesquite
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.