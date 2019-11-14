Letters to soldiers: Horn High teacher rallies students to write to soldiers

John Horn High School teacher Michelle Griffin was inspired this year to collect 3,000 letters for soldiers. Griffin was inspired after hearing about this on the radio and thought it would be a great project for the student council, but her husband suggested it would be even better as a homeroom project and reached out to the radio station, KSCS. Griffin and Horn students are working on 3,000 letters out of the station's 10,000 goal.
She teaches dual credit speech, professional communication and leadership.
"She really motivates me and she's a great inspiration to keep on doing better. She's made such a great impact throughout the school; seeing her work hard and stay late at school almost every day makes me want to be better at school,” said senior Jerold Holman.
"She's definitely a person who can be your second mom,” added Bianca Salazar.
What inspired you to get behind collecting letters for soldiers?
I've always had a strong passion for the military, but recently my nephew was deployed outside of Russia. Thinking about him being by himself and he's only 20 made me think that there's probably tons of others that are there that maybe don't have families.
Where are the letters coming from?
They're coming from all over the school. We have a homeroom, so it's our homeroom project for November.
What do you hope the kids get out of this experience?
I hope that they find a deeper passion for the military. I hope that they see that there's a lot of people that give up a lot so that they can come to school every day and they can play football and just be teenagers and have fun. And I hope that they will see that there's so much more that we can do that we don't. It's also a great writing/teaching lesson.
What drew you to education?
As a I kid I always wanted to be a teacher; there was never a different plan for me. I tell people you know how you played school with your dolls and stuff animals? I never got out of that.
Where did you get your start in education?
In Mesquite ISD; I've been here the whole time, this is my 21st year.
Have you always worked with high school kids?
No, I taught one year at middle school, but high school is where I belong.
Why do you prefer high school kids?
I just love this age, and I feel like teaching high school that I am making a difference; however, you don't ever know until years later that you've made a difference in a kid's life.
Why are communication and leadership skills important?
In today's world there's a lot of technology, and kids don't know how to talk to each other. I feel like in my subject I get to teach kids life skills, things that they're going to use forever.
What has working with high school kids taught you?
To be flexible, patience, and I think it keeps me young. They're just fun to work with.
What do you enjoy most about what you do?
The kids, they're like my babies.
What has been a proud moment for you as an educator?
I get proud when students come back and say, 'Taking your class really helped me in college, it helped me in life.' That's when you know you're doing something right.
What has kept you in education?
It's a career that I can be proud of. And seeing kids walk across the stage every year, that is something that just keeps me going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.