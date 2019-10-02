The Light Crust Doughboys, described as the longest running band in recorded history, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.
The band began with Bob Wills in 1931 and is now led by Mesquite native and Grammy Award-Winning artist and producer Art Greenhaw.
The Light Crust Doughboys have been preparing their “Yesterday & Today” big band/revue stage show produced by Elvis Presley’s tour producer and director Charles Stone.
The show will include the traditional Doughboy string band and its augmented 15-piece anniversary show band that will debut on Oct. 4 at the New Granbury Live venue in Granbury.
“I’ve had a dream of expanding The Light Crust Doughboys to a 15-piece revue celebrating the full spectrum of Americana music including Deep Ellum and Fort Worth country blues. And now we have it going,” Greenhaw said.
For more information on future shows and the band, visit lightcrustdoughboys.org.
