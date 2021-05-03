Mesquite Metro Airport

Several airports in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $905,134 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

Among the local airports set to receive funding are McKinney National Airport, which is expected to receive $91,162, and Mesquite Metro Airport, which will receive $57,162.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

