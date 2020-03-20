CBD American Shaman stores of Dallas-Fort Worth will offer free essentials bags and services for the elderly and those in need.
Forty-three stores across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex have come together to provide food and services to the elderly and those in need. Each store will have essentials bags containing food and essentials for the elderly who can’t get out and obtain necessities on their own.
The goodwill gesture is open to anyone over the age of 65 and those with mobility issues that face a lengthy period of self-isolation. Bags can be picked up at any of the CBD American Shaman locations. Anyone unable to pick up their essentials bag at a local CBD American Shaman store can have it delivered to their home by calling the hotline at 972-872-8998.
Store owners of American Shaman are also providing services including picking up one off necessities.
“At the end of the day it’s never about the money. It’s about who you helped today and who you were able to make feel better today. It’s always about how we can give back today, and we feel it’s our responsibility to give back to the community," said Chris James, store owner of Las Colinas and Midlothian shares.
CBD American Shaman stores of Dallas-Fort Worth is taking donations for those who want to assist with their mission.
