The Mesquite police and fire department are currently working a major accident involving an 18-wheeler on Northbound Interstate 635 and Town East Boulevard. All lanes of IH 635 are shut down, and all traffic is being diverted to Highway 80.
Major accident on IH 635 and Town East Blvd
- Staff report
