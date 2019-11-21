Mesquite, TX (75149)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.