The Football Division of the Texas Association of Sports Officials has reached a milestone for the second time this year. Crystal Cooksey will once again make history and lead an all-female crew on Saturday July 17 at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Texas High School Sixman Coach’s Association Division I All-Star Officiating Crew will consist of:
Crystal Cooksey – Referee with the Dallas Football Officials Association, Jenifer Calhoun – Umpire with the Waco Football Chapter, Rachel Stepien – Head Line Judge with the Austin Football Officials Association, Amy Smith – Line Judge with the Fort Worth Football Officials and Valerie McIntosh – Back Judge with the Austin Football Officials Association
“Having been an assignor for several years and making thousands of game assignments, being able to assign this all-female crew tops the list as the most rewarding assignment I have made,” Jason Hickey, TASO Sixman All-Star Game Supervisor of Officials said.
According to “Females, such as Sarah Thomas and Crystal Cooksey have clearly demonstrated that women are just as capable as anyone,” Bill Stevens, TASO Football Division President said.
An 11-year veteran official, Crystal Cooksey recently made history as the first female official to be assigned a Texas state championship at the 1A Division II State Championship game January 5 in San Angelo, Texas and has worked over 50 varsity games. Collectively, the crew has over 200 games combined as well as collegiate and semi-professional football officiating experience.
“This simply illustrates that TASO is only interested in recruiting and training quality officials,” Michael Fitch, TASO Executive Director said. “We are not concerned with anyone’s gender, ethnicity, or any other classification you want to use. If you can officiate, we’re glad to have you”.
TASO is an independent organization, providing support, resources and training for Texas high school and middle school sports officials. With more than 160 local chapters serving over 15,000 members throughout the state covering seven sports, TASO is one of the largest professional organizations for sports officials in the country.
