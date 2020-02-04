U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Eric Nealy Cox recently announced that a firearms trafficker was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.
Jesse Bell, 26, pleaded guilty in July to being a felon in possession of a firearm, interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
The woman who acted as his getaway driver, Cierra Washington, 27, pleaded guilty in September to interference with commerce by robbery and was sentenced to five years in federal prison.
According to a press release, in plea papers, Bell – a convicted felon – admitted that he and a co-conspirator robbed a Valero gas station in Mesquite at gunpoint in June.
The press release states that a store clerk was struck in the head with a pistol during the altercation. The clerk was also said to have slipped a tracking device into the cash he handed over to Bell, and law enforcement used it to locate the car in which the two fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase until hitting a curb.
Inside the truck, officers found a bag filled with the cash and tracker from the robbery as well as two firearms and an identification card belonging to Bell.
Police were said to have apprehended Washington immediately after she jumped out of the driver’s seat. She was also noted to have been pregnant at the time of the robbery. Bell was apprehended weeks later.
At Bell’s sentencing hearing, the prosecutor revealed that despite the probation against convicted felons possessing firearms, he sold an undercover agent several firearms over the course of a few months, according to the press release.
“This case clearly demonstrates violent offenders shouldn’t be allowed to carry firearms – much less sell them,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “The Northern District of Texas, working hand-in-hand with ATF, is committed to prosecuting gun crimes under Project Guardian, the attorney general’s gun violence reduction initiative.”
“ATF has made firearms trafficking and keeping illegal firearms out of the hands of violent offenders its top priority in the Dallas Metroplex. This demonstrates the level of violence that several individuals can cause within our communities. Dallas is safer with them behind bars,” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.
The case was brought under Project Guardian, the Justice Department’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence using federal firearm laws.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives conducted the investigation with assistance from the Mesquite Police Department.
