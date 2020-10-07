At approximately 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 4200 Block of Highway 80.
The caller advised that someone at the location had been shot and was lying on the ground. Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered that a 53-year-old male victim had been shot in the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
While responding to the scene, officers located the suspect vehicle, and a short pursuit was initiated after the suspect vehicle failed to stop.
The suspect vehicle eventually stopped and four people were detained without incident. After further investigation, officers were able to determine that this incident began as a robbery and later escalated into a shooting.
The suspects are described as three 16-year-old males from Dallas and one 14-year-old male from Mesquite.
All four suspects were all charged with the offense of aggravated robbery and transferred to the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.
