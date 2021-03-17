Residents who visit city facilities in Mesquite will be encouraged, but not required, to wear a face mask.
During Monday’s meeting members of the City Council debated whether masks should be required in the council chambers.
Gov. Greg Abbott on March 10 removed the mask mandate across the state and allowed businesses to reopen at 100 percent capacity.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said the city had already made the decision not to require patrons to wear masks in other city facilities, such as the recreation center.
The majority of the council agreed that while masks are important, residents shouldn’t be required to wear them upon entering the council chambers.
“If we’re not requiring masks at every other city facility I would think the place where citizens can come and address their grievances to us is the one spot where we need to be most sensitive to both sides of the argument,” Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos said.
Keheley said the best way to give people the option of not wearing a mask but still keep people in the council chambers safe is to maintain the spaced-out seating.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Aleman said he also favored the idea of not requiring a mask inside council chambers. He supported continuing to space out the seats so everyone will feel safe.
“The key word for me is respect,” Aleman said. “We just need to be respectful of everybody. Request but not require.”
Councilman B.W. Smith agreed, saying the city should continue social distancing measures.
“I think social distancing should be a part of our lives,” Smith said. “The reason I say that is because we don’t know what’s the next disease to come down the pipe.”
Smith said he’s not ready to require people wear a mask inside city facilities but said most people will anyway.
“I think you’re going to see that most people are going to wear a mask out of an abundance of caution,” Smith said.
There was also discussion on whether city employees should be required to wear a mask. Keheley said city staff members have been told they must wear a mask when serving the public and when social distancing is not available.
Councilwoman Sherry Wisdom said while she is sensitive to what COVID-19 has done to the community – she noted the loved ones of multiple council members who have died from the coronavirus – she said she has had heard from several city employees that they are not happy with the face mask requirement.
“I feel like it’s government overreach if we make it mandatory for anybody to wear it after the governor of our state has said it’s not mandatory,” Wisdom said.
“I think before you make it a mandatory requirement that our staff has to wear a mask that you at least poll them to see what the percentage is of those who think it should be optional and those who think it should be mandatory,” Wisdom added.
Keheley defended the decision to require city employees to wear masks when dealing with the public.
“I wanted to make sure whether you [a resident] choose to wear a mask or not, when you’re dealing with a city employee, that citizen feels safe no matter what,” Keheley said.
He said the city will start easing up on that rule once more employees are vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.