Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer applauded the city’s successes in the last year and promised further improvements in 2021 during Monday’s State of the City Address.
Archer said Mesquite was able to move forward with several initiatives in the last year despite a pandemic that caused everyone to have to do things differently.
“Mesquite is moving forward as a city,” Archer said. “We are advancing racial equality, well-rounded inclusion and economic opportunities for everyone in our community. Despite the pandemic we’re seeing progress on our priorities on all fronts. We will see historic growth in Mesquite in the next 10 years and more. Things are good, and they’re getting better quickly.”
Archer pointed to financial successes, such as lowering the tax rate for the first time in 22 years and avoiding an increase in water and sewer rates for the first time in 15 years.
“And we still expanded city services, such as having additional police officers and support programs for the community,” Archer said.
Other highlights included public safety. Archer said FBI statistics indicate overall crime was down by 9 percent last year. The police department provided several initiatives such as creating the SAFE Program, offering gun locks and hosted prescription drug disposal events. The department also implemented safety measures at convenience stores. As a result, Archer said, robberies at these locations were cut in half in 2020.
He said in 2021 there will be more efforts to work with residents and the business community to improve safety and to hire more police officers.
“We’re going to continue our quest to becoming the safety city in America,” Archer said. “Even though the overall crime is down we need to keep it going.”
Growth
Archer said the city issued the most residential permits since 2005. He said there are 13 residential developments in the works with more than 10,000 lots. That includes Ridge Ranch in the center of the city and the 652-acre, 2,500-home Spradley Farms in Kaufman County.
“We have a lot of people coming to Mesquite,” Archer said. “This will allow us to expand our tax base and improve services to all citizens throughout the city.”
Archer touted several business relocations to Mesquite, such as the expansion of FNA Group, a pressure washer manufacturer. The 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will bring with it 300 new jobs. Online retailer Best Choice Products is opening its first Texas distribution center in Mesquite, creating 80 jobs. Urban District 30, a 977,000-square-foot industrial park was complete last year, and 1000Bulbs.com moved its headquarters there.
Soon Trinity Pointe, located on Interstate 20 in Kaufman County, will be complete and will include industrial, housing and retail. A 356,000-square-foot industrial park will be located on Military Parkway on I-635.
Employment
In addition to the commercial growth Archer said it’s important to train the current residents for future job opportunities.
Archer said the plan is to create youth internships for high school students to train and gain employment.
He said the city will also work to help the chronically unemployed to find the right job for their skill set.
“We will promote our partnerships with MISD, Dallas College, workforce solutions and local churches to build networks of job fairs,” Archer said. “And the city will continue our aggressive economic development platform and job creation activities.”
Assistance
Archer said Mesquite stepped up to help those in need, especially as a result of COVID-19. He highlighted the launch of Recovery Mesquite, a program that helps residents and businesses move forward from the pandemic.
Recovery Mesquite includes an effort to help businesses called Roadmap to Resources that connects business owners to financial grants. This included the Shop Mesquite campaign, as well as a series of job training videos.
During the Real Texas Giving campaign Mesquite employees donated more than $36,000 of their money to local charities.
Archer said residents also assisted in helping Hurricane Laura evacuees.
Social change
Archer also praised the city’s response to a call for social change following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He said the city came together to organize a peaceful demonstration at City Hall for legislative reform. He credited the successful demonstrations to the Tri-East NAACP and its president Henry Brown.
“We fostered dialogue, not division,” Archer said. “We became ambassadors for inclusion and unity in Mesquite.
Transportation
Archer said street repair continues to be one of the city’s top priorities. He said since Mesquite began the Real Texas Roads program the city has complete work on more than 33 miles of residential streets, and an additional 54 miles have been selected and scheduled for future years.
Last year the city completed the Gus Thomason Road project and the first phase of the Town East Boulevard project. Phase 2 of the Town East project, which runs from Highway 80 to Skyline Drive, has begun and will include a new pavement section to support heavy industrial truck traffic.
Archer highlighted the partnership with STAR Transit as well as the STARNow app that allows residents to book same-day trips, the new Demand Response Program and the added Saturday services.
Clean city
Archer said the pandemic didn’t keep Mesquite volunteers from helping to beautify the city through various programs, and he sees more efforts in 2021.
“In 2021 our conversations will include being the cleanest city in America,” Archer said.
He said that includes creating the Clean City Initiative.
“We will begin to change the culture toward all of us taking part in keeping our city free of trash and debris,” Archer said, “and find ways to beautify our neighborhoods.”
