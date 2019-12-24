Meeting the needs: District homeless liaison passionate about helping students

While many students and families are gearing up for the winter break and looking forward to family time there are those in the district who aren’t as fortunate, and thanks to Mesquite ISD’s Homeless Student Support Services many of their peers may not be aware of their circumstances.
Jennifer Hulme is the federal programs coordinator and district homeless liaison. This Michigan native migrated to Texas 25 years ago and has worked in Garland, Allen and now Mesquite ISD. Her team’s job is to provide resources and support to students and families who are going through tough times and making sure they have an anchor in MISD where they can finish school, have a place to go and a future to look forward to.
For more information on this program contact Hulme at 972-882-7351 or jhulme@mesquiteisd.org.
How long have you been doing this?
This is my 32nd year and my 11th year with Mesquite ISD. I got my degree at Arizona State University and my master's from the University of Phoenix, and now I'm taking online classes in social work.
What drew you to public education?
I kind of always wanted to be a teacher. My kindergarten teacher wrote on my report card that she thought I'd be a teacher because I was bossy.
When I started teaching in Arizona I taught in Fort Mohave, we had a lot of reservation kids and a lot of casino workers’ children, so I've always taught in a Title I school and I've always taught at the poorest school in whatever district I was in, and then just kind of migrated into administration through ESL/bilingual and then into federal programs.
What's the biggest difference between Allen ISD and MISD?
Poverty level. When I started in Allen I think their poverty level in the district was 4 percent, and in Mesquite it's almost 80 percent. In Allen they were just beginning to see that change in the economics of the community and students coming in, and when I got into Mesquite we have high-achieving schools with 80-90 percent of their kids on free lunch. So it's just how they do things and take care of kids here, and the community is super supportive of the programs and kids.
What was it like to work with children from the reservation?
It was eye-opening when you're in your 20s, just out of college and going to save the world. The students from the reservation were so eager to soak up anything, and their parents were very supportive. The people whose parents worked in the casinos really came with more issues because the parents would work all night, some of the kids would sleep in the car at the casinos because the parents didn't want to leave them home alone and didn't really understand that leaving your kid in the car all night was probably not the best thing. So that was really the first time I started working with parents in poverty. It's a different set of challenges. You do a lot of parent education through phone calls and parent conferences.
Tell us about the Homeless Student Support Services.
Mesquite is really unique in how we support our students. We hired our first program social worker six years ago. In my mind I was doing a good job of taking care of those kids because we were identifying them, getting them enrolled in school, getting them clothes for school, making sure they were on free lunch, getting them a backpack, but I knew we weren't doing enough to support the families. At that time I didn’t really understand the depth of the poverty of some of our families, so I proposed that we hire a social worker to really work directly with students and families.
Tom Edwards was our first social worker, and now we have four full-time social workers – which is very unique – and they work directly with students and families.
The social workers kind of fill in that gap; they help them get driver's licenses; if they're working we can go find a bike for them so they can get to work. That's really unique in our area to have a designated staff working directly with students and parents.
What made you decide to go from teaching to administration?
I saw it as a way to support students and families in a broader sense. Sometimes I sit in this office and I'm not directly seeing the kids’ faces or seeing the families that we're helping, but because I can work with all of the federal programs I can get things in place to support the people who go do that.
We can't control how the family got into the situation where they don't have a place to stay or how the student became unaccompanied, but what we can do is make sure that they get that education and then they have a path after that.
Some of these kids don't have anyone checking on them, and I think that's probably the biggest service that we provide to them.
What is the most rewarding part of what you do?
Seeing those kids walk across the stage at graduation.
What does homelessness look like at the school level?
The McKinney-Vento Act is the federal law that went into effect in 1987. What they found when they started doing research was 60 percent of students who are homeless were in school, so the main goal/objective of that law is to let kids stay in their school even if they're staying at different places at night. The federal definition as it relates to education can mean unsheltered. We also have students and families who are in shelters – domestic abuse shelters, teen shelters – and all of those are in Dallas because there's nothing here. Even if they get placed in a shelter in downtown Dallas we want the students to stay in school here because this is their home and it's their continuity so we provide transportation back and forth. There are also lots of families living in hotels/motels.
The largest percentages of our students are doubled up. It may be a family that is doubled up with another family so technically they have a place to stay, and as long as that relationship with whoever is letting them stay there works out, they're fine.
Probably about 80 percent of our students are doubled up and that includes our teens who are couch surfing.
What's been one of the proudest moments in your career?
What's happening in our family support center right now. We do that in conjunction with Texas A&M Commerce and in January we will have 20 counseling interns, and the work under the supervision of our counselors. I think today they've seen 520 students and families. It's where parents can go to get clothes for the kids, and we have a full-time play therapist. Just the way that we support our kids and the people that work with our kids are what makes me the most proud.
Who has been a big influence in your life?
My kids. They grew up seeing me work with kids who didn't have what they have, and I think that inspired me to want to do better things for children who aren't as fortunate as them.
