Men and Ladies of Honor reception in Rowlett

The Men and Ladies of Honor, begun in 2003, teaches modern-day chivalry and virtue to boys and girls on school campuses all over the world.
Through The Men and Ladies of Honor, students are mentored and instructed in core values and leadership, with an emphasis on good character, honor, and integrity.
The organization will be having a reception for its South African regional directors this Sunday evening at 5 p.m. at the Rowlett Community Center, 5300 Main Street in Rowlett. Representatives from the Mesquite and Rowlett City Councils will be there to issue proclamations.
The Men and Ladies of Honor program, a staple in the Dallas /Fort Worth Metroplex, continues to expand in South Africa. Under the leadership of Helen and Vasco Brits and their dedicated team, the program there is growing exponentially. Students are active and involved, and experiencing lifechanging training to be next generation leaders. Because of the diligent leadership of Vasco & Helen, stories of students whose lives who have changed from negative to positive behaviors are abundant. Many are making decisions for Christ and getting involved in discipleship. This reception is Men and Ladies of Honor’s way of thanking Helen & Vasco Brits for their Godly example, selfless leadership, servants hearts and most significantly, their investment in the next generation.
