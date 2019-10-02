Mesquite allows “U” to participate in Downtown Mesquite public art project

Downtown Mesquite and the Mesquite Arts Center are offering a unique opportunity for Mesquite residents to leave their mark in a public work of art with the Paint “U” in the Horseshoe program, which will result in a massive 10-foot-high horseshoe in Downtown Mesquite.
Free Paint “U” in the Horseshoe painting events are set for Oct. 3 and Nov. 21, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. Participants will be able to paint and customize a horseshoe. All materials will be provided. To register, Mesquite residents may call 972-216-8132 or email eguajardo@cityofmesquite.com.
After the Paint “U” in the Horseshoe painting sessions are complete, the horseshoes painted by the residents will be collected to be installed in Downtown Mesquite for a public art project. The goal is to have enough painted horseshoes that can be welded together into a giant horseshoe, which will serve as a fun work of art and a station for selfies and other photos.
“This is a unique opportunity for the public to bring their creativity, tell their stories, and share what they love about Mesquite, and Texas. It is important for the people of a community to be part of and engaged with their downtown. This is one way we are working to do just that," said Downtown Mesquite Manager Beverly Abell.
“The exciting part of this project is that the public will produce the Public Art,” says Mesquite Arts Center Manager Cohn Drennan. “Bringing together one small piece at a time to create a unified structure.”
Downtown Mesquite is an official Texas Main Street program and has started a $5 million public improvement project.
