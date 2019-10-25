Mesquite AMBUCS donated $10K to Mesquite Veterans Memorial

At the Oct 21 city council meeting the Mesquite AMBUCS club donated $10,000 to the Mesquite Veterans Memorial project.
Mayor Stan Pickett announced a public brick sale will begin soon to allow for the public to purchase a brick for a veteran or loved one to be placed at the memorial walkway. The city has a memorial groundbreaking planned for Nov. 9 at 11 am at City Lake Park as a part of the annual Veterans Day Celebration. The event will feature a free concert by the Dallas Heritage Brass Band and a complimentary lunch by the Mesquite Fire Corps.
During the donation presentation Mesquite AMBUCS president Jerry Dittman stated the donation was a combination of individual contributions and club funds. He shared that the club is invited in the community through various programs including building wheelchair ramps for senior citizen homeowners and providing special bikes, called AmTrykes, to those who are mobility challenged.
For details on the event and memorial, visit MesquiteVeteransMemorial.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.