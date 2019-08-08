Mesquite AMBUCS ‘spreads the love’

Mesquite AMBUCS presented a donation to the Spread the Love campaign during Monday night's city council meeting.

 photo courtesy of City of Mesquite

The Mesquite AMBUCS presented a $1,000 donation to the Spread the Love campaign during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Spread the Love is an annual campaign that encourages the donation of peanut butter and jelly as well as financial contributions to help feed children in Mesquite during the summer who live in food insecure environments. All donations go to Sharing Life Community Outreach and Mesquite Social Services for distribution.

AMBUCS gives hope to people with mobility issues so they can remain active and have a fuller life. This includes children born with physical disabilities, seniors who lose mobility and military veterans who’ve been injured in the line of duty. They do this by providing Amtrykes, wheelchair ramps and scholarships.

AMBUCS gives away more than 40 Amtrykes worth about $16,000 annually, build about four to six handicap ramps and provide over $35,000 in scholarships for physical therapy students. 

